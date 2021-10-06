Wednesday’s Fur-cast (10/06/21)

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) - 18 News received the following press release Wednesday morning from the Ithaca Police Department.

"On October 5th, 2021 at approximately 8:12 pm, the Ithaca Police Department was dispatched to the area of Elm Street regarding multiple complaints of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers secured a scene and canvassed the area for witnesses. While officers were conducting an investigation on scene it was learned that a victim with a gunshot wound had been brought to a local hospital. The victim was then subsequently transported to a regional trauma center. The investigation is ongoing, and the Ithaca Police Department is asking that anyone who was in area during the incident or anyone who resides in the area that may have surveillance footage contact the Ithaca Police Investigative Division. Persons can remain anonymous if they wish to do so."