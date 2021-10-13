Wednesday’s Fur-cast (10/13/21)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) - Late Tuesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul issues a statement concerning FEMA's individual assistance denial for Steuben County.

Last week 18 News reported President Biden approved the state's request for a Major Disaster Declaration for eight counties, including Steuben and Tioga. The Governor said she was waiting for FEMA's decision concerning individual assistance for those in Steuben County hit hard by the Tropical Storm Fred. It appears that decision was handed down Tuesday, according to Gov Hochul's office.