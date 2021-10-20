Wednesday’s Fur-cast (10/20/21)

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The New York State Police and Ogden Town Police are looking for the public’s help finding Jessica Northrup, 43, who was allegedly abducted from Spencerport. She is believed to be in danger.

Jessica is 5'6, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in Spencerport, Monroe County, on Tuesday, October 19 at 7:44 p.m. with Paul A Collen.