Wednesday’s Fur-cast (11/17/21)

WOODBOURNE, N.Y. (WETM) - The transcript of convicted Steuben County child killer Eric Smith's 11th parole hearing has been released to WETM through a Freedom of Information Law request with the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Smith is scheduled to be released from Woodbourne Correctional Facility on Wednesday, Nov. 17 after serving 28 years for the killing of 4-year-old Derrick Robie in 1993 in Savona.