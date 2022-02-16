Wednesday’s Fur-cast (2/16/22)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Every four years, winter sports are showcased on the international stage at the Olympics, but one Southern Tier professor is conducting research on new technology to make one Olympic sport safer.

Professor Deborah King of the Ithaca College Department of Exercise Science and Athletic Training is working on smart blades, which add momentum and force sensors to regular ice skating blades. The sensors detect the force skaters exert on the ice when jumps, spins, and tricks are performed. The data collected from the sensors can show where force is being generated and help coaches, trainers and athletes avoid over-use injuries.