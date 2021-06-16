Wednesday’s Fur-cast (6/16/21)

(WETM) - Just hours away from the LGBTQ+ mecca of the East Coast. Here in Upstate New York, pride celebrations are few and far between even in 2021. Pride month occurs in the United States to commemorate the Stonewall riots which occurred at the end of June back in 1969 right in New York City. Pride Month is in place to draw attention to issues the members of the community still face to this day. Here in the Southern Tier it wasn't until 2019 when a pride celebration came to Corning, drawing thousands.

"There was no pride event, festival going on. So I started with the other two cofounders. We were just like yeah maybe we should start a pride festival. But that was in 2019 and two thousand people showed up," said Corning Pride Council Co-Founder Hannah Jones.