Friday’s Dog Walking Forecast (11/1/19)

The storms are gone today but cooler air filters in with very windy conditions, Wind Advisories in effect for portions of the Twin Tiers with high temperatures staying close to 50 degrees. For more on your forecast, head to the Weather tab above!

