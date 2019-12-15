Sunday’s Dog Walker Forecast (12/15/2019)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Millennials not fond of Secret Santa tradition
Top Stories
Seven-year anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
Army sergeant returns home early, surprises his 7 children
Ice safety tips for those looking to venture out onto open bodies of frozen water
Green Light Law now in effect in New York State
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
The Big Game
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
High School Sports
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Chase for the Championship
NCAA
Golf
Orange Nation
Golf Pro Tips
Elmira Enforcers
Top Stories
Eichel Extends Points Streak to NHL Leading 15 Games, Sabres Defeat Preds 4-3
Express roll past Liverpool on the road
Ernie Davis Award finalists revealed
Elmira takes second place at Dave Buck Tournament
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Manager
Ask The Mayor
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Hidden Landmarks
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Remarkable Women
The Mel Robbins Show
TT Mostwanted
Wingman
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Chemung History Minute
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Home for the Holidays
Jefferson Awards
NY Lottery
PA Lottery
The Daily Pledge
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
Home for the Holidays
Chase for the Championship
The Bills Report
The Jets Report
Search
Search
Search
Sunday’s Dog Walker Forecast (12/15/2019)
Dog Walker Forecast
by:
Jessica Camuto
Posted:
Dec 15, 2019 / 08:33 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 15, 2019 / 08:33 AM EST
Trending Now
Millennials not fond of Secret Santa tradition
Green Light Law now in effect in New York State
WETM-TV teaming up with American Red Cross for Holiday Blood Drive
Seven-year anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
Ice safety tips for those looking to venture out onto open bodies of frozen water
Elmira man indicted on Grand Larceny charge
Joe Burrow’s family embraces long road from Athens, to OSU, to LSU
Elmira takes second place at Dave Buck Tournament
UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Trooper released from hospital
Friend: Elkland shooter had schizophrenia, stopped taking medication