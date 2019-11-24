Sunday’s Dog Walking Forecast (11/24/19)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Crime
Border Report Tour
CMA-Awards
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Top Stories
Forecast Discussion 11/24/19 AM: Clearing Sunday afternoon, seasonable Monday
Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford County (11/24/19)
Crafting Identity highlights Tia Collection
Living Word Church hosts Thanksgiving dinner
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
The Big Game
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
High School Sports
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Twin Tiers Touchdown
Chase for the Championship
NCAA
Golf
Orange Nation
Golf Pro Tips
Elmira Enforcers
Top Stories
Floyd Mayweather says he’s coming out of retirement
Horseheads swimmer Sophia Verkleeren takes 2nd at states
Corning grad finishes in 11th place at NCAA’s
Candor volleyball advances to state finals
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Manager
Ask The Mayor
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Hidden Landmarks
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
The Mel Robbins Show
TT Mostwanted
Wingman
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Chemung History Minute
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Home for the Holidays
Jefferson Awards
NY Lottery
PA Lottery
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
Home for the Holidays
Chase for the Championship
The Bills Report
The Jets Report
Search
Search
Search
Sunday’s Dog Walking Forecast (11/24/19)
Dog Walker Forecast
by:
Austin Evans
Posted:
Nov 24, 2019 / 07:09 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 24, 2019 / 07:09 AM EST
Trending Now
Bodies found in the fire were teenage suspect’s parents
Local student to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Horseheads swimmer Sophia Verkleeren takes 2nd at states
107-year-old woman’s only birthday wish was to hold a baby
Feds fight back as Epstein death conspiracy theories swirl
Waverly sends four student-athletes to the next level
CUNY reaches union agreement that covers adjuncts
Steuben County man charged with animal cruelty
Weather Alerts
New Winter Market coming to empty downtown Elmira storefronts