Downed power line safety and how to stay safe from lightning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Storm Team is tracking a threat for strong to severe storms for Thursday afternoon and evening, one of the biggest concerns with that threat is the likelihood of damaging wind. With the wind speeds we are looking at, the possibility of downed power-lines increases significantly. Here is how you can stay safe if you happened to come across down power-lines.

First: Never touch them, always assume the line is live and extremely dangerous. It is best to stay at least thirty feet away from downed power lines.



Power-line safety tips.

Going along with never touching them, never attempt to move them. If you see one blocking the roadway, turn around and don’t attempt to drive over it. If you do come across a downed power line, report it to either law enforcement or the utility company.

On the subject of electricity, with thunderstorms comes lightning.

Lightning occurs with all thunderstorms, it is the discharging of electricity often between the clouds and the ground, however, cloud to cloud lightning is possible too. Lightning is attracted to tall objects, especially good conductors. The best place to be during lightning is indoors, always. Away from windows preferably.