…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ALL COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR ALL COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA…

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for northeastern Pennsylvania, which is in effect from Thursday morning into Thursday evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued from Friday morning into Friday evening. This is for a combination of gusty winds and very dry relative

humidity coupled with drying fuels.

Affected Area… Northeastern Pennsylvania

Timing… Thursday morning into the evening with similar timing on Friday.

Winds…Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Relative Humidity…As low as 20 percent.

Temperatures… In the 40 s and 50 s on average during the day.

Lightning… None.

Impacts… Low Relative Humidity and increased winds will allow fuels to dry out. As a result conditions are expected to become favorable for fire spread.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA…

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening.

AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 037 Tioga, 041 Northern Lycoming, 042 Sullivan, 046 Southern Lycoming, 049 Union, 050 Snyder, 051 Montour, 052 Northumberland, 053 Columbia, 057

Dauphin, 058 Schuylkill, 059 Lebanon, 065 York and 066 Lancaster.

TIMING…Friday morning through Friday evening.

WINDS…Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 20 percent.

TEMPERATURES…Around 50.

IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions possible. Increased risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread. Prescribed burns may get out of control.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. A Red Flag Warning may be

issued.