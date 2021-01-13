Five Ways to Avoid Getting Stuck in the Cold

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As we are well into the winter months, residents of the northeast can always use a tip or two to avoid getting stuck in the cold.

Modernize.com recommends these six tips to help you stay warm:

First, make sure that you change the air filter and schedule a professional inspection.

2) Then, consider switching out screens for storm windows, check the frames for gaps, and fill any with caulk or weather stripping to prevent heat loss

3) Make sure you clean out the gutters and remove debris to reduce the risk of ice dams or water damage; while on the ladder, try to inspect the roof or hire someone.

4) Disconnect hoses for the winter season and add a hose bib insulator and blow out the sprinkler system too. This works best for homeowners that live in colder climates

5) Switch the ceiling fans to rotate clockwise. This allows you to produce a gentle updraft to force the warm air down.

6) Lastly, invest in heavier curtains to help keep additional heat inside.