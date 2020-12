Flash Flood Warning issued for Bradford County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BINGHAMTON HAS ISSUED A FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR BRADFORD COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA UNTIL 130 AM EST FRIDAY.

* AT 554 PM EST, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN FALLING ON MELTING SNOWPACK WILL GENERATE FLASH FLOODING FROM EXCESSIVE RUNOFF. RAIN HEAVY AT TIMES WILL CONTINUE INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. UP TO 2 TO 3 ADDITIONAL INCHES OF RAIN WILL BE POSSIBLE IN ADDITIONAL TO SIGNIFICANT SNOWMELT. THIS COMBINATION WILL LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING ON STREAMS AND CREEKS.

HAZARD…FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY HEAVY RAIN AND SNOWMELT. SOURCE…DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED GAUGES.

IMPACT…FLASH FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS.

* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLASH FLOODING INCLUDE… SAYRE, WAVERLY, ATHENS, TOWANDA, TROY, RIDGEBURY, WYSOX, ULSTER, LITCHFIELD, NORTH TOWANDA, SPRINGFIELD, SOUTH WAVERLY, WINDHAM, HERRICK, ROME, NEW ALBANY, OVERTON, BURLINGTON AND FRANKLINDALE. THE TOWANDA CREEK, BENTLEY CREEK, WYSOX CREEK AND WAPPASENING CREEK WILL POTENTIALLY SEE MAJOR FLOODING.

PERSONS AFFECTED BY THESE CREEKS SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE QUICK ACTION TO SAVE LIVES.