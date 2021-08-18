Flooding: How you can stay safe

(WETM) – The Twin Tiers continue to see a surge of moisture from the south. First, it was a warm moist air mass moving into the region which was associated with a warm front. Today, it has been the remnants of the tropical system Fred. Plenty of moisture is moving into the region and the risk is here for flash flooding.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the Twin Tiers until Thursday morning. This is due to a wide swath of rainfall totals reaching 1-3 inches with localized higher amounts.

As we face flooding concerns, it is important to stay safe. The phrase “turn around don’t drown” is used in reference to flooded roadways. Vince Spagnoletti says “a big thing is if you see water in the road, you might think there’s a foot of water in the road, you think you can drive through it. You have to be careful, it could be that the roads completely washed out.”

Gravel washout on the side of the road is also possible with excessive rainfall leading to gravel on roadways.

Heavy rain can also lead to trees falling due to the soil becoming too saturated. These trees can fall on roadways or also bring down powerlines. Spagnoletti says “if you run into a downed tree with powerlines on the road, don’t get out of the car. Call 911 and wait for emergency responders.”

When it is raining heavy, make sure to drive slow because hydroplaning is also a concern, especially with pools of water on the road.