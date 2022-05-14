AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 14TH: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 14TH: 42°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:48 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:20 PM

Saturday started off with temperatures rising quickly into the high 70’s and low 80’s. The high temperature of the day was 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies became mostly cloudy as the afternoon went on. Scatterd showers and thunderstorms were present in the afternoon hours and will continue into the evening. We have more moisture in the atmosphere and temperatures will be muggy and summer-like. Saturday night into Sunday the low temperature will be into the upper 50’s with an isolated shower and otherwise cloudy skies.

Sunday there are once again chances for showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon, but the round of storms we are keeping our eyes on is moving through Monday afternoon into early Monday evening. There could be some strong to severe storms both Sunday and Monday but the atmospheric ingredients support the chances for severe storms better on Monday. The main risks are damaging winds and hail.

Temperatures will stay into the low 80s before a cold front moves through with the rain on Monday. The high temperature on Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the 60’s before rebounding Thursday into the weekend back into the 70’s and 80’s.

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 54

