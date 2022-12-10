AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 10TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 10TH: 24°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:24 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Tonight temperatures are close to freezing for the low. More on our next chance of rain and snow below:

TONIGHT:

Low temperatures tonight will be around freezing. There will be mostly cloudy conditions with southerly winds. Snow moves in early around daybreak.

SUNDAY:

We have a chance of precipitation beginning overnight Saturday to Sunday it will begin primarily as snow, but switch to a rain-snow mix. This is a highly temperature-dependent system as to if we see more snow or primarily a wintry mix. Right now it is looking to be primarily a wintry mix with little snow accumulation. Snow totals look to be around a trace-3 inches. The higher totals will be in the high elevations and a trace in valleys. Precipitation could transition to rain as well in the afternoon as the temperatures rise; the high-temperature Sunday will be around 40.

THIS WEEKEND:

Monday some snow flurries could linger but mostly cloudy skies and temperatures nearing 40. We will see some sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with our next chance of precipitation moving in on Thursday and Friday. We are watching the track of the system and the temperatures to see what type of precipitation we will be seeing.

18 Storm Team Forecast

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW/RAIN MIX LIKELY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING FLURRIES EARLY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 17

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

