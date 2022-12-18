AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 17TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 17TH: 22°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – Temperatures holding steady in the low to mid-30’s. We will have the chance of lake effect flurries ending Monday, full details below:

TONIGHT:

Overnight, Sunday into Monday we will see isolated snow flurries early with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 20’s. Winds will be light and from the west.

MONDAY:

Temperatures will hold steady in the mid-30’s for the workweek. Some lingering flurries are possible Monday, this will still be lake effect with partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be below average in the mid-30’s for the high. Breezy conditions possible, especially early Monday, with gusts 25+ miles per hour from the west.

NEXT WEEK:

A mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the workweek and staying dry until Thursday. Thursday and Friday the next chance of precipitation back into the forecast with slightly higher temperatures near the mid-40’s, before a cool down with Arctic air Christmas weekend.

18 Storm Team Forecast

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 38 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 44 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 19 LOW: 5

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 20 LOW: 8

