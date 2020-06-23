Forecast Discussion 06/23/20 PM: Showers and storms this evening before a quick break in the humidity

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 24TH: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 24TH: 55°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:48 PM

It was another hot and humid day here in the Twin Tiers with high temperatures Tuesday afternoon topping out in the upper 80s to around 90 for most locations. Humidity levels are high in that uncomfortable territory with dewpoints well into the 60s. Showers and storms are impacting the region this afternoon through Tuesday evening. The biggest threat for these storms are heavy downpours and localized flooding is possible in some locations. Tuesday night the threat for showers and thunderstorms lingers as the cold front swings through. Rain will clear out by midnight and we have the chance for some patchy fog development early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday we see drier air filter in from the west throughout the day, dew points in the afternoon are much more comfortable than what we have been dealing with this last week. Highs Wednesday afternoon will run about 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday, topping out around 80. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon hours. Thursday is a repeat of Wednesday with a better chance for afternoon showers. Friday is mostly dry and comfortable before summer returns this weekend with high heat and humidity!

TUESDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS AND STORMS EARLY. MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. AFTERNOON SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. COMFORTABLE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: HOT AND HUMID. CHANCE FOR SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW:60

MONDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH:85 LOW:60

TUESDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH:82 LOW:58

