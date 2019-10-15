Forecast Discussion 10/15/19 PM: Showers return for Wednesday, chance for showers continues through the end of the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 15TH: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 15TH: 37°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 6:28 PM

High pressure moves east off the coast through late Tuesday and our next weather-maker approaches from the west. Increasing clouds late overnight and lows in the low to mid 40s.

Next frontal system moves in Wednesday dragging a cold front through the region. A line of showers returns into the early afternoon hours, then scattered to isolated showers continue through the evening and overnight. Cloudy and windy Wednesday, gusting out of the south over 30 mph at times for the afternoon. Highs Wednesday near 60 degrees. Lows Wednesday night near 40 degrees. Rainfall totals staying under 1″ with no concerns for flooding. Poor drainage areas will need to be monitored, though. Highest rainfall staying east of I-81 with 1-3″ possible.

Cooler and windy on Thursday in the wake of the cold front. Wrap around moisture from the frontal system keeps clouds and lake-enhanced showers for the day. Highs Thursday near 50 degrees. Lingering showers possible for Friday, otherwise decreasing clouds by late day. Highs Friday into the 50s. High pressure builds into the region for the start of the weekend. Sunshine returns for Saturday and some sunshine still with us on Sunday. Highs for the weekend in to the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. WINDY

HIGH: 61

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

LOW: 42

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 41

