Forecast Discussion 10/21/19 PM: Rainfall returns Tuesday, mainly dry midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 21ST: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 21ST: 35°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:17 PM

An area of high pressure the main influence on Monday’s weather. Mostly sunny throughout the afternoon and mainly clear for the evening. Next weather-maker approaching the region, though, leading to increasing cloud cover Monday night. Clouds along with southerly winds keeping us mild for lows, temperatures only falling near 50 degrees overnight.

Frontal system impacting the region Tuesday. Turning cloudy for the morning with a chance for showers. Best timing for rainfall is in the afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes through the region. Moderate to heavy rainfall expected at times, with an average of 0.25-0.75″ throughout the day. Isolated higher amounts possible, but no concerns for flooding. Winds increasing with this system, out of the south 5-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph at times. Highs Tuesday near 60 degrees. Chance for showers continues Tuesday night and lows near 40 degrees.

Winds turning to out of the west Wednesday 5-15 mph. West winds producing lake-enhanced clouds and keeping the chance for a stray shower through the first half of the day. Highs Wednesday in the mid to upper 50s. Decreasing clouds late day as an area of high pressure builds into the region. Lows Wednesday night in the low to mid 30s. Looking at dry weather for Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy Thursday with highs near 60 degrees. Another frontal system moving into the region to end the workweek. Chance for showers returns Friday and lingers into early Saturday. Highs Friday in the 50s.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 60

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. LINGERING SHOWER POSSIBLE. WINDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. DRYING OUT

HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS. PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 36

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter