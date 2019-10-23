Forecast Discussion 10/23/19 PM: Slightly warmer Thursday, chance light showers Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 23RD: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 23RD: 35°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:15 PM

High pressure to our south the main influence on our weather Wednesday night. Mainly clear overnight with patchy fog and frost possible. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Looking at mainly dry weather for Thursday. A weak cold front pushing into the region may bring a stray shower, best chances in western N.Y. Otherwise, intervals of clouds through the afternoon, mainly in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes. Winds Thursday out of the southwest 5-15 mph through the afternoon with gusts over 20 mph at times. Winds working in favor of slightly warmer than average temperatures. Highs into the low to mid 60s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy into Thursday night and lows near 40 degrees.

Another frontal system moving into the region to end the workweek. Turning cloudy Friday with a chance for light showers returning late day. Highs Friday into the 50s. Chance for showers lingers overnight into early Saturday. Brief area of high pressure will dry us out early Saturday, but not for long. Highs Saturday into the 50s. Another frontal system moving into the region leads to increasing clouds late day Saturday and a chance for showers. Chance for rainfall increases into Sunday. Highs into the 60s.

THURSDAY:INTERVALS OF CLOUDS. WINDY

HIGH: 66

THURSDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 41

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: DRYING OUT EARLY. PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter