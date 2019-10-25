Forecast Discussion 10/25/19 PM: More rainfall for the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 25TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 25TH: 34°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:11 PM

A weak front draped over the region Friday keeps a chance for light showers through the evening. Otherwise, mainly cloudy skies into the overnight with sprinkles still possible through late. Fog develops for the overnight and lows near 40 degrees. Light rainfall leftover on the roads and sidewalks may lead to slick spots late overnight as a few spots drop into the upper 30s for lows.

Brief area of high pressure will dry us out Saturday afternoon, but not for long. Stubborn clouds in the morning along with fog and sprinkles still possible. A wedge of dry air works into the region for the afternoon leading to breaks in cloud cover. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 50s. Another frontal system moving into the region leads to increasing clouds Saturday evening and a chance for rain returning around sunset, or shortly after. Lows Saturday night into the 40s.

Rain likely into Sunday morning and may be moderate to heavy at times. Average rainfall under 1″ for the Twin Tiers with no big concerns for flooding, just keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage. Winds out of the south 10-20 mph, leading to increasing moisture and helping temperatures warm above average for this time of the year. Highs Sunday into the 60s. High pressure builds in late Sunday. Drying out Sunday night with lows into the 40s.

Dry start for early next week with a weak area of high pressure in control of the region. Chance for showers again for midweek, along with cooler but seasonable temperatures.

SATURDAY:AM SPRINKLES. AFTERNOON BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 56

SATURDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. RAIN ARRIVES

LOW: 48

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

MONDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 63 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

