Forecast Discussion 10/5/19 PM: Wet fall days, sunshine on the way

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 6TH: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 6TH: 41°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:44 PM

We started off the weekend cold with temperatures in the lower 30s as the sun started rising. Thankfully, the sun did its job and warmed to a very nice fall day. Highs hit the lower 60s with some passing clouds. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the mid-40s with increasing clouds through the evening and overnight.

Tomorrow will not be nearly as nice with cloudy skies and showers likely throughout the day. Highs in the upper 60s expected and if the sun gets to peek out, maybe some areas will hit that 70-degree mark, but don’t hold your breath. Tomorrow’s low drops to the lower 50s, cloud cover not allowing for much cooling overnight.

Shower chances continue for the start of the workweek along with the cloudy skies. Highs Monday in the lower 60s we could see some breaks in the clouds, but most likely not. Shower chances, very similar to Sunday, throughout the day. Low temperatures for Monday drop to the upper 40s.

Start off Tuesday with some lingering showers in the morning but those will move out and allow sunshine to take hold for the midweek. Highs in the low to mid-60s through Saturday. Plenty of sunshine through Thursday as we have clouds moving in and shower chances Friday.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 69

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SHOWERS

LOW: 51

MONDAY: CLOUDY. LIGHT RAIN

HIGH: 60 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE LATE DAY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. PM SHOWER CHANCE

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: CLOUDS DECREASING

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

