Forecast Discussion 10/7/19 PM: Drying out Monday night, some sunshine returns Tuesday with near average temps.

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 7TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 7TH: 40°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:39 PM

A slow moving cold front set up over the region leading to steady rainfall through Monday afternoon. Rainfall tapers from west to east through the evening as the cold front continues to slowly push east. Partial clearing late as dry air begins to work into the region. Plenty of surface moisture leftover from the days rainfall leads to areas of fog developing late. Lows Monday night in the low to mid 40s.

High pressure builds into the region Tuesday. Areas of fog in the morning give way to sunshine for the afternoon. Beautiful fall day with highs into the low to mid 60s, near average for this time of the year. Staying dry through the overnight with patchy fog possible late. Lows Tuesday night near 40 degrees.

An area of low pressure slowly moving up the coast brings a chance for a stray shower through the rest of the workweek. Most staying dry, though, as it looks like this system stays far enough east of the Twin Tiers. Best chances for rainfall staying far enough east, where skies may see a little more cloud cover. Regardless, temperatures trend near average for this time of the year. Highs staying into the 60s through Friday and overnight lows ranging from mid 30s to 40s.

TUESDAY: AREAS OF FOG. MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65

TUESDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR. PATCHY FOG

LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: AM FOG, PARTIAL SUNSHINE. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: AM FOG, PARTIAL SUNSHINE. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: AM FOG, PARTIAL SUNSHINE. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

