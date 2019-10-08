Forecast Discussion 10/8/19 PM: Seasonable temps and a stray shower possible this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 8TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 8TH: 39°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 6:38 PM

High pressure in control of the region Tuesday. Staying dry through the overnight with intervals of mid and high level clouds. Patchy fog possible late and lows Tuesday night near 40 degrees.

The region between two weather systems Wednesday, high pressure building in over the Great Lakes and an area of low pressure slowly moving up the coast. This setup brings a chance for a stray shower through the rest of the workweek. Most staying dry, though, as it looks like this system stays far enough east off the coast. Best chances for rainfall staying far enough east of the Twin Tiers, but a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out. Otherwise, intervals of clouds expected. Still, temperatures trend near average for this time of the year. Highs staying into the 60s through Friday and overnight lows ranging from mid 30s to 40s.

For the start of the weekend, low pressure off the coast moves east and our next frontal system approaches the region from the west. Frontal boundary moves through Saturday bringing a chance for showers. Any lingering rainfall tapers Sunday. Seasonable temperatures continue for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: PATCHY FOG. MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 65

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

LOW: 40

THURSDAY: AM FOG, INTERVALS OF CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: AM FOG, INTERVALS OF CLOUDS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

