Forecast Discussion 10/9/19 AM: Sunshine mixed with clouds today as temperatures remain fall like

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 9TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 9TH: 39°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:36 PM

Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! We track another foggy start across the region this morning, fog will begin to lift out by around 9-10 am giving way to some sunshine. We are currently situated between two weather systems, high pressure over the Great lakes and an area of low pressure moving up the Eastern Seaboard. This means we will being to see some more cloud cover this afternoon, filtering some of that sunshine at times. We look to stay dry today however as that storm system looks to stay far enough off the coast. High temperatures today near average in the mid to lower 60s with low humidity. perfect for getting any yard work done today, but you may need the lighter jacket. Tonight, partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s with patchy fog developing late.

Thursday and Friday also look to feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated showers or sprinkles possible as that low pressure system moves up the coastline, but I think most of us stay dry with some sunshine at times. Highs remain seasonable in the mid to lower 60s through Friday. As we move into Saturday however, a cold front looks to push through in the afternoon and evening hours bringing shower chances and some more cloud cover to the Twin Tiers. Highs Saturday in the mid to lower 60s before cooling off into the low 60s Sunday.

Early next week looks dry with high pressure building in meaning we see more sunshine. Highs become cooler, only near 60 degrees as we move into early next week with an isolated shower chance now possible Tuesday of next week.

WEDNESDAY: PATCHY FOG EARLY. MID/HIGH CLOUDS.

HIGH: 65

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 39

THURSDAY: AM FOG, INTERVALS OF CLOUDS.

HIGH: 66 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: AM FOG, INTERVALS OF CLOUDS.

HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE. CHANCE PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 65 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: INCREASING SUNSHINE, DRYING OUT.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. QUIET.

HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

