Forecast Discussion 10/9/19 PM: Fall temperatures continue

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 9TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 9TH: 39°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:36 PM

Intervals of mid and high level clouds continue Wednesday night. With limited to no cloud cover combined with light winds, this sets the stage for patchy fog development. Lows Wednesday night in the mid to upper 30s.

The region between two weather systems Thursday, high pressure to our north and an area of low pressure slowly moving up the coast. This setup brings varying cloud cover both Thursday and Friday. Farther east you go, the more cloud cover you’ll see. Most staying dry, though, as it looks like this system stays far enough east off the coast. Best chances for rainfall staying east of the Twin Tiers, but an isolated shower can’t be completely ruled out for the viewing area. Still, temperatures trend near average for this time of the year. Highs staying into the 60s both Thursday and Friday and overnight lows near 40 degrees.

Low pressure off the coast moves east and our next frontal system approaches the region from the west. Frontal boundary moves through the region late day Saturday bringing increasing cloud cover and a chance for showers. Rainfall staying light, though. Highs Saturday in the low to mid 60s. Any lingering rainfall tapers early on Sunday, then filtered sunshine through the remainder of the day. Highs Sunday near 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: PATCHY FOG. MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 65

THURSDAY NIGHT: INTERVALS OF CLOUDS

LOW: 41

FRIDAY: AM FOG, PARTIAL SUNSHINE. ISO. SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. WINDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

