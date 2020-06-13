Forecast Discussion 6/13/20 AM: Cool and dry Saturday before a gradual warmup

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 13TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 13TH: 52°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:45 PM

After a secondary cold front moved through the region on Friday, we are waking up to well below average temperatures for this time of year here in the Twin Tiers. Mid 40s for most locations except for the upper 40s up by the finger lakes as we had some clouds develop overnight. Clouds will sink south throughout Saturday morning, keeping skies partly cloudy. By Saturday afternoon expect a mostly sunny sky with a north wind up to 10 mph. This wind will keep temperatures well below average with highs only in the low 60s. Some locations in higher elevations could struggle to make it out of the 50s. Humidity will stay low, with dew points in the 40s.

Saturday night expect winds to diminish and skies to remain mostly clear. This clear sky and light wind will allow for radiational cooling to take place. This will send temperatures down into the 30s for most locations. Patchy frost is possible but not widespread enough to warrant an advisory.

Sunday we begin a gradual warming trend. Air stays dry with humidity levels still low but the June sun will begin to help aid the warming of afternoon temperatures. Highs Sunday afternoon are expected to be around 70 degrees. A high pressure will continue to rule through mid week, with temperatures warming every day. Summer returns mid week with highs in the 80s and moisture beginning to creep back up. Late week we should have enough moisture in the atmosphere to allow for afternoon showers to develop. However, our next frontal boundary doesn’t look like it will impact us until next weekend.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 65 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 45

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

