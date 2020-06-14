Forecast Discussion 6/14/2020 AM: Record cold start the day kicking off a gradual warm-up

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 14TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 14TH: 52°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:45 PM

We are in the middle of a cool and dry canadian air mass this weekend. Saturday night, light winds and clear skies allowed for temperatures to bottom out in the 30s across the Twin Tiers. A record low of 35 degrees Sunday morning was set at Elmira Corning Regional Airport, 3 degrees below the previous record of 38 degrees. Clear skies this morning will allow for the June sun to take effect and push temperatures back up into the 40s rather quickly.

Sunday, skies will be clear to start the day, allowing for temperatures to rise rather quickly. High pressure in place keeps us dry, however some high clouds will work their way into the region this afternoon. High temperatures around 70 degrees running 5 degrees above where we topped out yesterday. The dry air in place will help the big change in temperatures fom days to nights. Sunday night temperatures fall back into the 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Each day for the first half of the week we add a couple degrees to our high temperatures as a high pressure remains over us with the strong June sun continuing to warm the air mass in place. Summer returns by Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 80s and humidity back on the rise with dew points back into the 60s. Heat and humidity sticks around through the end of the week with the chance for some pop up afternoon showers and thunderstorms by Friday and Saturday. Our next frontal boundary doesn’t look poised to impact the region until at least late next weekend.

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE & HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 71

SUNDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 46

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. WARMER AND MORE HUMID

HIGH: 87 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter