Forecast Discussion 6/20/20 AM: Foggy start for summer solstice before another round of showers this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 20TH: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 19TH: 54°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Happy summer! Today is the June solstice- the official start to summer and the longest day of the year! We are waking up this morning with some dense valley fog. Showers and thunderstorms moved through the region Friday night and then cleared out. The ground moisture has allowed for heavy fog to form. The fog will burn off quickly as the sun rises Saturday morning. Saturday morning will remain dry with light winds. During the afternoon hours we see the return of those showers and thunderstorms as we are in the middle of an unsettled weather pattern.

High temperatures on Saturday reaching the mid 80s for the twin tiers. Winds are light so any storms and showers will be very slow moving. If heavy rain falls, be prepared for the possibility of some localized flooding. Showers and storms clear out during the evening hours and we get clearing once again. This could lead to a repeat of some valley fog during the overnight and early morning hours on Sunday. Father’s Day we see more of the same, high temperatures a few degrees warmer and the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.

A couple weak fronts make their way into the region Monday and Tuesday, providing the enhancement for showers and thunderstorms once again. Highs these days attempting to reach 90. On Wednesday a more substantial front impacts the Twin Tiers, providing some relief. This relief just comes in the form of a drier air mass for the end of the week. However, high temperatures don’t change much, as they are still expected to reach the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 56

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter