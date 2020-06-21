Forecast Discussion 6/21/2020 AM: Foggy start before Father’s Day afternoon showers and thunderstorms

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 21ST: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 21ST: 54°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Happy Father’s Day! We are waking up dealing with fog once again. Late day showers and thunderstorms on Saturday cleared out overnight allowing for that fog to develop early Sunday morning. Over the next couple of hours the fog will burn off and skies will be partly sunny Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon we will be dealing with the possibility for showers and thunderstorms again. High temperatures expected to be in the mid 80s with high dew points as well – making it an uncomfortable afternoon outside. Winds are light so any showers or storms that develop will move rather slowly.

Sunday night showers and thunderstorms will diminish in coverage and skies will clear. This will once again give us the possibility for more fog as we start the workweek off on Monday. Monday we could see more showers and thunderstorms- perhaps more in coverage as we have some more instability present in the atmosphere. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to around 90 with extremely humid conditions. Tuesday is a repeat of Monday. Wednesday we see a cold front make it’s way through the region, providing us some relief from the heat and humidity. High temperatures after the passage of the front still will reach the 80s but we will feel the relief in the humidity. Lower humidity is short lived, however, as we see it return by as early as Saturday.

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87

SUNDAY NIGHT: EVENING CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

LOW: 63

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: EVENING CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

