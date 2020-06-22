Forecast Discussion 6/22/2020 AM: Hot & humid start to the work week with another round of afternoon showers
AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 22ND: 80°
AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 22ND: 54°
MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM
MONDAY SUNSET: 8:47 PM
We are still in the midst of that summer weather pattern here in the Twin Tiers! We are waking up on Monday with mild temperatures in the mid 60s. Patchy fog has developed especially in the valley locations. The fog is not as widespread as we had both days this weekend as we have limited ground moisture waking up this morning. Temperatures on Monday will reach the upper 80s, making a run for 90 in most locations. Winds are calm so any shower or storm that does develop will move rather slowly and could lead to some localized flooding.
Monday night we see those showers diminish in coverage. Winds are light and skies clear so we could be dealing with more fog around early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday our instability increases with the southerly flow that is preceding the approaching cold front. Temperatures once again reaching the upper 80s. On Wednesday precipitation will be more scattered but there’s still a chance for a thunderstorm.
With the passage of the cold front, we will see a quick reprieve from the humidity at the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will remain mostly dry with highs in the lower 80s. That break is short lived as the heat and humidity returns by Saturday. The threat for afternoon showers and thunderstorms also makes its return this weekend.
MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS
HIGH: 90
MONDAY NIGHT: ISO. SHOWERS. PATCHY FOG
LOW: 67
TUESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. CHANCE ISO. STORMS
HIGH: 88 LOW: 64
WEDNESDAY: CHANCE ISO. SHOWERS
HIGH: 83 LOW: 55
THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 84 LOW: 55
FRIDAY: STRAY SHOWER
HIGH: 83 LOW: 56
SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS
HIGH: 85 LOW: 62
SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS
HIGH: 85 LOW: 61
