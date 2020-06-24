Forecast Discussion 6/24/2020 PM: Seasonable end to the week with the chance for showers Thursday afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 25TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 25TH: 56°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:48 PM

It was a much more comfortable day for the Twin Tiers on Wednesday. After the passage of the cold front Tuesday night, winds picked up from the west and gusted at times up to 20 mph. These winds ushered in cooler and much drier air. That drier air filtered in all day on Wednesday- starting with dewpoints in the upper 50s and ending with dewpoints in the 40s. Highs on Wednesday reaching 80, which is exactly our average high for this time of year.

Wednesday night we see skies clear out and those gusty winds calm down early on. This will allow for temperatures to dip down and cool off into the low 50s by sunrise. Patchy fog is possible during the morning on Thursday as well. Thursday is similar to Wednesday, seasonable with highs around 80. We have more of a chance to have some afternoon showers around on Thursday but the air will still remain dry. Friday is the driest day of the week, comfortable, with highs in the 80s.

A warm front will quickly move through the region Friday night as a low pressure system tracks to our north. This will put us in the warm sector of the system on Saturday, allowing for moisture to pour in which will send our dewpoints back into that uncomfortable territory and send our temperatures back in the mid 80s. As a cold front passes Saturday afternoon, we will have the threat for storms as the air will be unstable. The remaining of the weekend looks to remain hot and humid.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY TURNING MOSTLY CLEAR. WINDS CALMING

LOW: 52

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. AFTERNOON SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. COMFORTABLE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: HOT AND HUMID. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH:83 LOW:59

WEDNESDAY:PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH:82 LOW:58

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter