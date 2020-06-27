Forecast Discussion 6/27/20 AM: Showers and storms Saturday morning with another round possible during the afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 27TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 27TH: 56°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Showers and storms continue to move through the region early Saturday morning. Rain moderate to heavy at times! Be careful driving, as pooling of rain on roadways is possible at times. Rain will be around through the morning hours on Saturday. Dew points are on the drier side during this first round of rain, keeping the risk for severe weather low. Temperatures are on the mild side – hovering around 60.

Throughout the day, rain will wind down and expect a mostly cloudy sky. Saturday afternoon winds shift, pumping in humid air. If enough peaks of sun come through the clouds, the atmosphere will destabilize and could lead to some storms popping up during the afternoon. More widespread than the morning hours but they have more opportunity to become severe.

Saturday night, we keep the threat for some showers around and skies are mostly cloudy. Sunday is another hot and humid day for us here in the Twin Tiers. We have the chance for another round of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Monday and Tuesday are partly sunny and summer-like with highs in the 80s. Wednesday gives us the return of the threat of showers before we end the workweek on Thursday and Friday mainly dry with highs pressing 90.

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. AM SHOWERS & T-STORMS LIKELY.CHANCE PM SCTD. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter