Forecast Discussion 6/28/2020 AM: Threat for isolated showers and storms continue for Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 28TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 28TH: 56°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:48 PM

A mostly cloudy start to our Sunday! Some scattered showers and storms moving through the region early on but not as widespread as yesterday morning. Some lighting is associated with these storms and most of the activity has been in our northern areas – From Watkins Glen over to Ithaca and tracking over Owego. As we progress through our Sunday, temperatures rise into the low to mid 80s across most of the Twin Tiers. Dew points are on the muggy side – in the mid 60s. We keep the threat for isolated showers and storms all day as we have cold air aloft that could trigger them as the ground warms from the sun.

Sunday night we clear out most of our shower and storm activity from the day. Skies are partly cloudy overnight with lows dipping into the upper 50s. Monday and Tuesday we start the workweek on a mainly dry note. We do have the threat for a stray shower during the afternoon hours but that is just more of the same being summertime around here. Highs are above seasonable in the mid 80s. The heat and humidity is here to stay this week. Our best chance for showers is Wednesday afternoon. Nothing in sight to kick out the heat or humidity this week. Thursday through Saturday look to be mostly dry and hot. Temperatures approaching 90 each day.

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 84

SUNDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 58

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. WARM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMER

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID

HIGH: 89 LOW: 59

INDEPENDENCE DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID

HIGH: 87 LOW: 58

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter