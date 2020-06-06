Forecast Discussion 6/6/20 AM: Drier air moving in Saturday allowing for a comfortable and seasonable weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 6TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 6TH: 50°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:41 PM

After another hot and humid week, we have a seasonable and comfortable weekend in store for the Twin Tiers. Similar to last weekend, we have cold front moving through the region as we wake up this Saturday morning. Temperatures are mild as we had clouds around Friday evening, keeping things mild. Over the morning hours, skies will clear and sunshine will take over for our Saturday. Winds pick up from the northwest, gusting at times as high as 25 mph. This will usher in a cooler and drier air mass on Saturday but the strong sun will still keep us warm, reaching close to 80 degrees for high temperatures.

Saturday night, the gusty winds subside and skies remain partly cloudy. Low temperatures will reach the low 50s by sunrise Sunday morning. On Sunday we feel the effects of the cold front, with even the sun not being able to warm things up too much. High temperatures are really comfortable in the low 70s with dry air in place.

Monday we see sunny skies with temperatures rebounding in the upper 70s. We stay dry thanks to a strong ridge in place. On Tuesday we see sunny skies as well and this time temperatures will surge into the upper 80s, making yet another run at 90 degrees. Wednesday we bring back the chance for a couple showers due to a weak cold front that is approaching from the west. We keep the chance for showers through Friday, and temperatures in the 80s.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: DRYING OUT. CLOUDS DECREASE, COMFORTABLE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 45

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE PM SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

