Forecast Discussion 6/7/2020 AM: Sunny and comfortable Sunday before the heat returns this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 7TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 7TH: 50°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:42 PM

Saturday we saw saw a Canadian air mass move into the Twin Tiers, bringing much drier air and gusty winds in time for the afternoon hours. Sunday morning we are waking up to some clouds around and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s across the region. Sunday, as we are in the middle of the cooler air mass, we will see temperatures struggle to make it past 70, only reaching the low 70s in the warmest locations here in the Twin Tiers. Winds will once again pick up from the northwest, gusting at times over 20 mph. Sun will be ample as clouds will be minimal throughout the day.

Sunday night we see clear skies and the gusty afternoon winds will gradually subside. This will allow for radiational cooling to take effect, allowing for temperatures to drop well into the 40s before sunrise Monday morning. Most locations reaching the low 40s. This will mark the coolest night of the week as we rebound in temperatures as early as Monday.

Monday temperatures moderate into the upper 70s and high pressure continues to dominate. The ridge in place is strong and high temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and low 90s on Tuesday. If we reach 90, it will mark the second day so far this year. Summer will be in full force once again this week as humidity levels creep back up and high temperatures reach the 80s. Remnants from Tropical Storm Cristobal will track to our north starting Wednesday, bringing us the chance for showers and thunderstorms through the end of the work week.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & COMFORTABLE. BREEZY

HIGH: 73

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 45

MONDAY: SUNNY & WARMER

HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID

HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS. COOLER

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

