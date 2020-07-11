Forecast Discussion 7/11/20 AM: Quiet start to Saturday before possible afternoon severe storms

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 11TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 11TH: 57°

SATURAY SUNRISE: 5:42 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:44 PM

We are waking up Saturday morning rather quiet as we are in-between two systems. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fay have pushed east of the Twin Tiers. We are waking up dry under partly sunny skies. Clouds will increase throughout the morning hours before a cold front approaches us from the west. Early Saturday afternoon showers and storms will begin to impact our western counties and then push east. Any storms that form have the possibility to be severe. The biggest threat is strong gusty winds and heavy downpours – monitor closely as these storms form. High temperatures Saturday still climbing well into the 80s.

Saturday evening showers and storms wind down before midnight, then skies remain mostly cloudy through the overnight hours. Sunday morning we remain quiet once again to start the day. Lows Saturday night in the low 60s. Sun should be ample early Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon the threat for showers and storms returns, however, not as widespread as Saturday. We continue the active weather pattern through the week. The only day that looks completely dry at this point is Wednesday. Highs early this week remain close to seasonable in the low to mid 80s before above average heat returns by midweek.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

