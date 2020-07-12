Forecast Discussion 7/12/2020 AM: A pleasant Sunday with a slight chance of a passing afternoon shower

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 12TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 12TH: 58°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:43 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:43 PM

The heavy rain that fell Saturday afternoon and evening has moved well off to the east so we are waking up this Sunday dry and under mostly sunny skies. Humidity levels are slightly lower making it a little more comfortable out there compared to this past week. Skies will remain mostly sunny all day on Sunday. In the afternoon hours, cloud coverage increases and we have the chance for a passing shower or two. Nothing like Saturday evening’s rain where we picked up roughly a half an inch at Elmira Corning Regional Airport.

Sunday evening we have that chance for a passing shower early before we remain mostly cloudy into the start of our work week. Low temperatures closer to seasonable around 60 degrees. Monday we begin the day mostly cloudy and we once again have the chance for afternoon showers and storms. A high pressure gives us a break from the rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday. These days look dry with temperatures seasonable on Tuesday. Humidity levels are still reasonable during this time period as well. Wednesday the heat and humidity returns with high temperatures close to 90. Thursday through Friday looks hot and humid with highs nearing 90 each day and the chance for showers and storms each afternoon!

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. AFTERNOON SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HOT

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter