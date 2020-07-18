Forecast Discussion 7/18/20 AM: A hot and humid weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 18TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 18TH: 58°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 5:48 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:39 PM

We are starting off our Saturday under a relatively cool and foggy note. Clear skies and cooler temperatures overnight allowed for that valley fog to form. The good news is Saturday we are mainly sunny and dry all day. The bad news is we are hot and humid. Humidity levels are in that muggy territory all day and high temperatures Saturday afternoon are in the 90s. Heat indices could make it up to the mid 90s on Saturday afternoon. Saturday evening we cool off into the 60s overnight and skies are still clear. This could allow for more patchy valley fog to form in the early hours of Sunday.

Sunday we have an even hotter day in store. We have clouds build in throughout the day and humidity levels begin to rise as well. High temperatures on Sunday topping out in the mid 90s. Heat indices could potentially approach 100 degrees which could prompt some heat advisories being posted for the Twin Tiers. Sunday night is our next chance for rain with a passing cold front. Rain could be heavy but mostly non severe as it will hold off late enough in the day.

We have a hot week in store for us, even the cold front Sunday night won’t do too much in the way of our temperatures as highs this week will flirt with 90 degrees each day. High pressure rules on Tuesday keeping us mostly dry before we have shower and storm chances Wednesday into Thursday. Friday right now looks mostly dry and hot to end the work week.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 93 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 96 LOW: 70

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

