Forecast Discussion 7/19/2020 AM: Heat advisory to go in effect at noon

**The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Heat Advisory in effect from Noon until 8 P.M. Sunday for Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, and Tioga (N.Y.) Counties**

**Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s expected.**

**Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.**

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 19TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 19TH: 58°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:49 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:39 PM

We have an active weather day in store for us here in the Twin Tiers. A heat advisory goes into effect Sunday at noon and lasts until 8:00 PM Sunday evening. High temperatures in the mid 90s coupled with high humidity values will bring heat index values to around 100 degrees during the afternoon hours. Limit your time outdoors, drink enough water, and bring your pets inside. Winds will pick up and gust over 20 mph at times which will help conditions slightly Sunday afternoon.

Sunday night a cold front swings through the region. Ahead of it, showers and storms are possible late Sunday afternoon into the overnight hours. Storms have the possibility to become severe with damaging winds and hail, especially in our western counties. After the storms pass, we remain mostly cloudy overnight.

Monday into Tuesday a high pressure is in place and keeps us dry and calm to start the work week. Even though a cold front passes Sunday night, temperatures will still reach the upper 80s to around 90 for highs in the afternoon hours both days. Shower chances return Wednesday into Thursday with highs reaching the mid 80s. Friday we end the work week on a dry note with highs back in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: HEAT ADVISORY. VERY HOT, HEAT INDICES NEARING 100. CHANCE FOR SHOWERS & STORMS.

HIGH: 96

SUNDAY NIGHT: CHANCE FOR SHOWERS & STORMS INTO THE NIGHT. WARM.

LOW: 71

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 90 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS & STORMS LIKELY.

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

