Forecast Discussion 7/25/2020 AM: A hot and dry weekend ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 25TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 25TH: 57°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 5:54 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:33 PM

We are waking up early Saturday morning with low visibility due to fog formation especially in the valley’s. The fog will burn off over the early morning hours and will diminish by 10:00 AM. High pressure is in place, giving us a dry weekend ahead with calm winds. However, the heat and humidity is in full force for both Saturday and Sunday with highs near 90 both days. Humidity is high Saturday morning with dew points already in the 60s and will gradually increase – peaking on Monday.

Saturday night skies are partly cloudy, winds remain calm, and lows are in the mid 60s for the Twin Tiers. Valley fog is likely again during the late evening and early morning hours on Sunday. Sunday is another hot and humid day. Minimal clouds will keep skies mostly sunny all day. On Monday we see our peak heat and humidity. During the afternoon hours we could see heat indices back into the mid 90s. The threat for showers and storms returns Monday and Tuesday as a cold front passes through on Tuesday. After the passage of the cold front, our heat and humidity get kicked out of the region and the unsettled weather pattern comes to an end. Mid through late week remains dry and seasonable with comfortable humidity levels.

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS. THEN DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 56

