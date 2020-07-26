Forecast Discussion 7/26/2020 AM: High heat and humidity continues through Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 26TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 26TH: 57°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:55 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:35 PM

Sunday morning is quiet for the Twin Tiers with temperatures in the low 60s. Patchy valley fog has formed and will burn off during the early morning hours. Skies are clear making way for a sunny start to Sunday. As sun is ample, temperatures will rise rather quickly this morning. Humidity levels are high and only going to climb higher through Monday. High temperatures will top out in the low 90s Sunday afternoon. Winds will be light from the west throughout the day.

Sunday night skies are mostly clear but temperatures still hold strong in the upper 60s for lows. Monday we see our peak day of heat and humidity to start the workweek. Highs well into the 90s couple with humidity levels near 70 will give us heat indices in the mid to upper 90s – watch for possible heat advisories to be issued. Showers and storms are possible Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday a cold front pushes through the region – bringing showers and storms early. Temperatures slightly cooler in the upper 80s. Starting Wednesday we begin a period of quiet, dry, and pleasant weather with temperatures back to around seasonable in the low to mid 80s and lower humidity levels back in the comfortable range. This weather will last through the weekend.

SUNDAY: SUNNY & HOT

HIGH: 92 LOW: 67

MONDAY: HOT & HUMID. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 94 LOW: 69

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 87 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter