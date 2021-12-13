Nominate a Remarkable Woman 728 x 90

A Dry and Above-average beginning to the week

Forecast Discussion

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 13TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 13TH: 22°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:3PM

Monday started off above average with temperatures into the low-’30s and mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will rise throughout the day. Any cloud cover will burn off in the early hours of Monday giving way to sunshine for the rest of the day on Monday. High temperatures will be around 12 degrees above average reaching around 50 to the low 50’s. There will be a bit of a breeze. It will not be anywhere as windy as we experienced prior last week and last weekend with wind advisory and high wind warning material. Winds will be sustained 5-15 MPH with gusts up to 20 MPH.

Monday and Tuesday will be sunny, dry, and calm with above-average temperatures for December. This lasts until Wednesday afternoon. A weak front moving through brings the chance for light rain showers in the afternoon. There is also a chance for rain showers on Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday as another warm front move through there is a chance of rain showers again. Towards the end of the week, the high temperature will approach 60 again on Thursday before cooling into the 40’s on Friday. The next chance of showers is overnight Friday into Saturday with temperatures for the weekend closer to average.

MONDAY: SUNSHINE
HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN
HIGH: 48 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN
HIGH: 60 LOW: 34

​​FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN
HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

