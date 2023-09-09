The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following alerts:

…SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 677 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING…

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central New York and

northeast Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE…Tonight.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the

Internet for more information about the following hazards.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

Thunderstorms at times will bring torrential rainfall and a risk for

localized flash flooding this afternoon and tonight. Some storms may

also contain strong gusty winds.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday.

Thunderstorms on Sunday will bring torrential rainfall and a risk

for localized flash flooding.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following alerts:

…STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT CENTRAL LYCOMING…SOUTHERN

TIOGA AND EASTERN CLINTON COUNTIES THROUGH 515 PM EDT…

At 418 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 14 miles south of Wellsboro to near Lock Haven.

Movement was east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Williamsport, Lock Haven, Jersey Shore, Avis, Dunnstown, Duboistown,

McElhattan, Waterville, Cogan Station, Ralston, Ogdensburg, English

Center, Trout Run, Buttonwood, Little Pine State Park, Glen Union,

Loyalsockville, South Williamsport, Garden View and Oval.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.