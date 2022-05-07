AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 7TH: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 7TH: 40°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:56 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:13 PM

Saturday started off with rain showers for some, but as the low moved further east the cloud cover and rain are moving with it. High pressure is also building in as well. The high Saturday was 62 degrees with partly sunny skies.

Saturday night into Sunday clouds will decrease gradually overnight. By Sunday morning, the skies will be clear and our pattern of sunshine and warming temperatures begins. The high temperature on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60’s with sunshine because of the southerly flow and our pressure patterns. This will stick around all throughout the week with warming temperatures and sunny skies.

Temperatures will be in the 70’s to 80’s throughout the week with plenty of sunshine. Our next chance of rain is next weekend.

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 33

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter