Above-average temperatures continue with mostly sunny skies later Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 14TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 14TH: 24°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Tuesday morning the temperature fell right to average with the overnight low at twenty-four degrees. Clear skies make it great viewing weather for the Geminid Meteor Shower which will peak from 3:00 AM Tuesday to dawn.

A weak cold front is moving through Tuesday morning, but as soon as the sun comes out the clouds will burn out. Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 40’s. Cloud cover increases Tuesday night into Wednesday as a warm front moves through Wednesday.

The theme for the first half of the week until Wednesday afternoon will be sunny, dry, and calm with above-average temperatures for December. This lasts until Wednesday afternoon. A weak front moving through brings the chance for light rain showers in the afternoon. There is also a chance for rain showers on Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday as another warm front move through there is a chance of rain showers again. Towards the end of the week, the high temperature will approach 60 again on Thursday before cooling into the 40’s on Friday after a cold front. The next chance of showers is overnight Friday into Saturday with temperatures for the weekend closer to average or slightly below.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF LIGHT RAIN IN AFTERNOON

HIGH: 48 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN IN AFTERNOON

HIGH: 60 LOW: 34

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF AM RAIN

HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

