AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 22ND: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 22ND: 37°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:15 PM

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – High pressure is in place for the majority of the weekend which brings above-average temperatures.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures around freezing. Patchy fog is possible.

SUNDAY:

Temperatures will be in the upper 60’s; this is 10-15 degrees above the average for this time of year. We will have mostly sunny skies with cloud cover increasing later in the day.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

We will have a low-pressure system moving up the east coast; moisture into the region could give us increasing cloud cover late Sunday.

BEGINNING OF WORKWEEK

Monday the rain and clouds off the coast will move to the east and the high temperature will stick in the 70’s. The beginning of the workweek will be mainly dry, quiet, and warm.

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 44

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

