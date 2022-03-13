Above-average temperatures for the week into the 50’s and 60’s

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 13TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 13TH: 23°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:12 PM

Sunday started off in the 20’s with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday was a calmer day than Saturday, with the chance for some snow in the afternoon as a weak low-pressure system moves through. Temperatures will once again be around freezing and gradually rising as the warm front moves through into the evening and the overnight. The low temperature will be around 11 PM to midnight with temperatures in the low 20’s.

After that warm air advects in to bring above-average temperatures for the workweek into the 50’s and 60’s. Monday we will have partly sunny skies and temperatures into the low 50’s. On Tuesday we will have temperatures also in the low to mid-50’s with cloud cover building ahead of the chance for chances of scattered rain. Beyond then, we will have a mix of sun and clouds until the weekend. Temperatures also will increase into the 50’s and low 60’s as we end out the week. The warmest day will be Thursday, with temperatures in the low to mid-60’s for Saint Patrick’s Day.

The next chance of rain is late Friday into Saturday with rain likely on Saturday.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

