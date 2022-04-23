AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 23RD: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 23RD: 36°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:15 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:58 PM

Saturday started off with broken cloud cover and a temperature in the 40’s. Throughout the day we saw a mix of clouds and sun. Some saw isolated rain showers in the early afternoon and the high reached the mid-60’s.

Saturday evening into the overnight we will see partly cloudy skies, and the overnight low will only dip into the upper 40’s. Sunday morning we will have mostly sunny skies with temperatures slowly increasing as the slow-moving warm front moves through our area and eastward. The warm front will allow the high temperature to reach almost 20 degrees above average and see an increase of around 10 degrees every two hours for the morning hours. The high temperature will be in the low 80’s. The majority of us will have sunshine, but there is a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon hours as the front moves through. Sunday into Monday will be quiet and temperatures stay above average with the overnight low temperature in the 50’s.

Monday clouds increase throughout the day before a cold front moves through. This drops temperatures down and brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.

Chances for rain continue on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures cooler than the weekend.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, STRAY AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORM

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF LATE-DAY RAIN

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 66 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

